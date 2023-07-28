NEW, Fully Furnished, ready for you, Short Term or Long Term Rental. No rental restrictions. 3BR/3.5BA all ensuite, w/garage, conveniently located in Downtown Flagstaff. Steps to grocery, the best coffee, restaurants, bars, & retail establishments in FLG! A short walk or drive to outdoor adventure for a day of hiking, biking, snow, museums & more! You'll love watching the sunsets from inside or out. San Francisco Peak views throughout. Decks off every room add another 265 square feet of space. The main living area w/half bath separates the bedrooms. 2BR/2BA upstairs and 1BR/1BA downstairs. Owner/Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you want to see the Colorado River change in real time, head to Lake Powell.
Flagstaff mother sentenced to life in prison without parole for starving 6-year-old son to death in closet
Elizabeth Archibeque will spend the rest of her life in prison.
Hikers suffering from heat exhaustion were rescued from Mount Elden Lookout Trail.
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on an ordinance regulating short-term rentals.
Advocates say more could be done to help prevent more deaths.