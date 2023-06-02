Welcome to this beautiful and well-appointed Contemporary Mountain Home at Aries in Timber Sky! Professionally landscaped by Southwest Greens Flagstaff, lightly treed with Ponderosa Pines, and situated on a large corner lot, this home is sure to please! Like new, only 1-1/2 years since completion and impeccably maintained. With many upgrades and custom features, it is completely move-in ready, with a fully furnished option*. With Washer/Dryer on both levels, a Stair Lift, Dual Zone heating, and additional living space on the upper level, it's suitable for multi-generational living, a great 2nd home, great for entertaining use or an excellent rental opportunity. See MORE for additional list of upgrades and custom features...
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $899,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Summit Health and Fitness opened in 2000, Marty Heilman taught the club’s first ever class.
The protected bike lanes pilot project will continue.
Dapper Dre is back in the saddle to honor the anniversary of the deadly crash that altered his life forever.
Townsend Winona Road was closed between Rio Ranch and Slayton Ranch Road on Thursday night after a fatal crash involving two vehicles and a mo…
Elizabeth Archibeque has plead guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of her six-year-old son-- the boy had been locked in…