3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $899,000

Seldom do EXTRAORDINARY opportunities become available in Flagstaff. PHENOMENAL custom home with GRANNY FLAT in beautiful Presidio in the Pines! Terrific three bedroom and flat in SPECTACULAR condition ready for your immediate enjoyment. The pride of ownership is so incredible you'll think the home is brand new. Large living room offers an abundance of natural light, custom fireplace, and gorgeous plank flooring. Adjoining kitchen is ideal for entertaining/family gatherings and features a center island & breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, and very cool appliances. Private primary suite and bath, large guest rooms, and a GRANNY FLAT that offers multiple possibilities. Highly energy efficient, Xeriscape landscaping, and close to downtown, shopping, and more. An A++ opportunity!