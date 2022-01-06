Beautiful home with potential 4th bedroom on a large heavily treed lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. This almost 3,000sf home has gorgeous decks, a walk-out basement, two possible bonus areas, big backyard with patios, turf, and a path out the back that leads right to the Flagstaff Urban Trail. From there you can walk, run or ride your bike for miles. Living room has peak views, soaring ceilings, stone fireplace, built-ins and hard wood floors. Kitchen has been updated with shaker cabinets, solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances and dual ovens. The Primary Suite has private deck with views, gas fireplace and adjoining bonus/office loft. Primary en-suite has dual sinks, new soaking tub and separate shower. Additional bedrooms are on the main level each with own bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $893,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though the first baby of 2022 doesn't have a name yet, she has a large family.
COVID-19 metrics are rising in Coconino County for the third week in a row. In its data dashboard report published Thursday, the county report…
The life of the Air Force veteran, who was shot by a police officer at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is far more complicated than the heroic portrait presented by Trump and his allies.
On Wednesday evening, after various input from city councilmembers, Acting City Manager Heidi Hansen called for a special Flagstaff City Counc…
Is there anything positive we can say about 2021?
Thanks to the work of a Flagstaff Boy Scout, visitors to High Country Humane in Timberline will now be greeted by a new memorial garden in som…
The U.S. is averaging more than 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. Get ready for the week and COVID-19 year three with these updates and comprehensive guides to dealing with the omicron wave.
If someone in Arizona tests positive for COVID-19 and dies, it’s likely they’ll be counted as a COVID-19 death on the state’s data dashboard. …
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for beating his baby daughter six years ago, leaving her with permanent …