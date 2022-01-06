 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $893,100

Beautiful home with potential 4th bedroom on a large heavily treed lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. This almost 3,000sf home has gorgeous decks, a walk-out basement, two possible bonus areas, big backyard with patios, turf, and a path out the back that leads right to the Flagstaff Urban Trail. From there you can walk, run or ride your bike for miles. Living room has peak views, soaring ceilings, stone fireplace, built-ins and hard wood floors. Kitchen has been updated with shaker cabinets, solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances and dual ovens. The Primary Suite has private deck with views, gas fireplace and adjoining bonus/office loft. Primary en-suite has dual sinks, new soaking tub and separate shower. Additional bedrooms are on the main level each with own bathroom.

