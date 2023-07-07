Welcome to this beautiful and well-appointed Contemporary Mountain Home at Aries in Timber Sky! Professionally landscaped by Southwest Greens Flagstaff, lightly treed with Ponderosa Pines, and situated on a large corner lot, this home is sure to please! Like new, only 1-1/2 years since completion and impeccably maintained. With many upgrades and custom features, it is completely move-in ready. With Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer on both levels, Dual Zone heating, and additional living space on the upper level, it's suitable for multi-generational living, a great 2nd home, great for entertaining use or an excellent rental opportunity. See MORE for additional list of upgrades and custom features...
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $880,885
