Luxury in the Pines. Minutes from Downtown Flagstaff. Former model home looks NEW! Spectacular floorplan w 20' ceilings & soaring windows. Vast Mt & forest views from the 3 large decks. Gorgeous, NEW wood-look tile floors. Gourmet kitchen w thick Granite countertops, Stainless GE Profile appliances (the fridge makes coffee!), walk-in pantry & intricate custom backsplash. Elegant Great Room w detailed stone fireplace & designer 2-tone paint. 2 Master bedrooms w French doors, luxurious baths w tiled showers & large, private decks. Enormous upstairs Master has it's own fireplace & a private loft. Downstairs living space w glass door to the pavered & fenced backyard. ASPEN Ski Chalet stone accents w metal garage door & roof. Hidden on a Ponderosa hill w direct access to Flagstaff's Urban Trail
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $869,900
