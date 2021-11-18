3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $865,000

Cherry hill single level beauty! Enter thru leaded glass doors to the living room w/ it's coffered ceiling, wet bar, hardwood floors, built in bookshelves & gas fireplace. French doors lead to the private patio & garden space. Separate den gives you a sunny, quiet space to read or watch television. The eat-in kitchen looks out to carefree landscaping & provides the perfect opportunity to cook in a family atmosphere. There is a newer microwave, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove & cement counter tops. There is also a spacious formal dining room (antique DR fixture is not wired & will not remain). Owner's suite w/lovely bay window allows you to wake up to the sunshine. Remodeled bath has radiant heat, 6 ft. soaking tub plus a walk in shower. Photos show you all the charm of this home. There are 3 bedrooms. The first has a wall of built-ins and is currently being used by the owner as an office. The second bedroom is a light filled guest suite with easy access to the full main bath which has an abundance of lovely tile. The owner's suite, with its lovely bay window, allows you to wake up to the sun streaming in over the gardens. The seller renovated this bathroom to include radiant heated floors, 6 ft. soaking tub and a separate walk in shower. The amount of storage space in this room and the rest of the home is exceptional. A newer driveway leads you into the two car garage.