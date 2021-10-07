 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $863,900

PRICE JUST REDUCED!! VIEWS!! LOCATION!! Minutes from Downtown Flagstaff. Former model home looks NEW! Spectacular floorplan w 20' ceilings & soaring windows. Vast Mt & forest views from the 3 large decks. Gorgeous, NEW wood-look tile floors. Gourmet kitchen w thick Granite countertops, Stainless GE Profile appliances (the fridge makes coffee!), walk-in pantry & intricate custom backsplash. Elegant Great Room w detailed stone fireplace & designer 2-tone paint. 2 Master bedrooms w French doors, luxurious baths w tiled showers & large, private decks. Enormous upstairs Master has it's own fireplace & a private loft. Downstairs living space w glass door to the pavered & fenced backyard. ASPEN Ski Chalet stone accents w metal garage door & roof. Direct access to Flagstaff's Urban Trail!

