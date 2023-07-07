Welcome to your dream retreat in the heart of Flagstaff, where this exceptional 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home awaits. Positioned on a coveted corner lot surrounded by majestic pines, this residence offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Embrace the warmth of the wood mantle and stone fireplace, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for cozy evenings. The stylish 42' cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen elevate your culinary experience. Luxurious upgraded baths provide a spa-like haven for relaxation. The convenience of the primary bedroom and parking on the main level adds ease and accessibility to your daily routine. Admire panoramic views of Mt. Elden from the elevated lot. Meticulously maintained. Perfect for weekend Getaway or Forever Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Short-term rentals within Flagstaff will now operate under new regulations after the Flagstaff City Council unanimously approved a licensing p…
FUSD has selected the middle school as the site of the new Marshall Elementary.
A packed parade helped usher in Independence Day celebrations in Flagstaff.
FJA's offer on a new location for its middle school was accepted Friday.
Council voted not to reconsider a previous decision to construct pickleball courts.