Welcome to your dream retreat in the heart of Flagstaff, where this exceptional 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home awaits. Positioned on a coveted corner lot surrounded by majestic pines, this residence offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Embrace the warmth of the wood mantle and stone fireplace, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for cozy evenings. The stylish 42' cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen elevate your culinary experience. Luxurious upgraded baths provide a spa-like haven for relaxation. The convenience of the primary bedroom and parking on the main level adds ease and accessibility to your daily routine. Admire panoramic views of Mt. Elden from the elevated lot. Meticulously maintained. Perfect for weekend Getaway or Forever Home!