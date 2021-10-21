Beautiful updated home in the heart of popular Swiss Manor . Spacious, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, primary bedroom on the main level, and an ''in law quarters'' in the walkout basement with a separate entry. A/C, Granite counters, solar tubes, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, with 2 bonus rooms downstairs that could be used as playrooms or ? Just off the main living area, glass double doors lead to more flex space for your creative spirit. Large .36 acre lot is professionally landscaped with synthetic turf, new driveway, retaining walls, paver patios and fencing to create several spectacular outdoor spaces including Hot Tub and 2 fire pits.Upgraded new electrical panel. Detached 2 car garage with 220amp. NO HOA. Ring and Nest, and smart home able.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,000
