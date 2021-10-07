3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,000

This 3 bedroom, 4 bath split floor plan home sits on 5 acres of tall pines and backs USFS land. there is a huge 35X40 detached metal building with RV door, capable of parking 4 plus vehicles and toys with its own bathroom and septic. Roof, paint and flooring are new, private gated community adds to the privacy of this property. This property was hardly used and is ready for new owners to appreciate. There is no HOA, however CC&R's prevent the property from being unkept.