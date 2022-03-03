Here is your chance to own a near brand new home in Orion at Timber Sky; West Flagstaff's newest planned community! No waiting to build w/ this ready to go, single level ''Capstone'' home located close to many of Flagstaff's most desired amenities and activities. 3 bedroom, split floor plan with 2 baths. Each bath offers dual sinks and a tub/shower combo. Open floor plan and great room with 10ft tall ceilings. The kitchen features a large granite top kitchen island, ample storage cabinets and large walk in pantry. Upgrades to the home include A/C, insulated garage and 8 ft interior doors. Huge laundry & mud roof off the garage & front hallway. Fully fenced & gated backyard that is ready to create your own backyard oasis. Enjoy the beautiful seasons of Flagstaff on your covered front porch
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $839,630
