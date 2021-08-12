3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $835,000

At 7000 feet, this custom home is located across from the Flagstaff Ranch Golf Club community center with amenities; swimming pool and spa, exercise facility, Tennis and Pickle ball courts and a basketball court along with children's play area. Near the entrance to the 25,000 square foot Clubhouse and Pro Shop to the championship golf course designed by Jerry Pate. This wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom home has many upgraded finishes, 1'' solid hickory floors, hickory cabinets, two pantries, a kitchen island with wine cooler along with a 750 Square Foot wrap around covered deck. For more information visit flagstaffranch.com. Note square footage is from a previous appraisal and may include garage space.