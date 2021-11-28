 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $825,000

Backing the serenity and privacy of FORESTED HOA LAND, this stunning Holdsworth 3 bed/2.5 bath home with A/C, vaulted ceilings & floor to ceiling windows in the highly desired PONDEROSA TRAILS neighborhood. An open spacious Great Room & kitchen floorplan are the perfect entertaining combination complete with laminate floors, stone gas fireplace, maple cabinets, granite countertops, double oven, stainless steel appliances and deck. Spacious LOWER LEVEL PRIMARY BEDROOM with on suite bath, double sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower. The lower level Office(easily could be converted to a 4th bedroom) is the perfect work space with an abundance of natural light. Close proximity to hiking trails, playground, soccer field and easy access to both interstates make this the perfect home

