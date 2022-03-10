 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $820,000

Come take a look at this super modern stucco home! Make this your forever home, or it would make an amazing short term rental! There is a 270sf readers loft above the master bedroom with amazing views of the pine trees and a custom ladder as access to it. Grab a book and chill; make it a plant room, or super awesome play room. The living room has huge windows, real wood floors and 16.5ft ceilings at its highest point. The deck off of the living room is a massive 26'x9' with custom laser cut railing. The 3 car wide garage is a man cave dream, boasting 792sf and 14.5ft ceilings! The kitchen and bathrooms have white quartz tops and durable soft close cabinetry. Furniture is negotiable and would make an AirBnb or VRBO nearly turn key. The loft is accounted for in total SF. Taxes TBD

