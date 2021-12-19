3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $816,544

Amazing cul-de-sac location with large greenbelt in Boulder Pointe. Gorgeous single level home in Boulder Pointe with log wood accent interiors, 4 bedrooms plus a dedicated home office. Stunning living room with hard wood oak floors, vaulted ceilings and wood burning stove with stone accents. Kitchen is stunning with large island, stainless appliances and ample storage. Primary bedroom is spacious with cozy gas fireplace and private access to the deck, primary en-suite has tile wrapped shower and soaking tub. 3 additional bedrooms one with private bath. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing on the large covered deck or take a soak in the hot tub. This home with peak views and bordering a large green belt tract is not to be missed, it will check all the must haves on your list.
Officials confirmed Coconino County's first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Flagstaff on Thursday morning.
Some areas could receive 1 to 2 inches per hour during a five-hour period stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday, creating dangerous white-out conditions.
Coconino Voices: Rethinking the Lone Tree Road overpass to reduce carbon emissions, promote biking and walking, and increase safety
In the 2018 bond referendum (Propositions 419 and 420), I voted for the Lone Tree Corridor project, which includes a railroad overpass. On Oct…
PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Banner Health is at its most overwhelmed since the pandemic began, leading the company's officials to issue a warning …
Sitting in front of friends, family, coaches and other supporters, Flagstaff senior Lianna Albert signed her letter of intent to play soccer a…
The northern Arizona area was thawing out from a quick-hitting storm late Tuesday night through the early hours of Wednesday that closed highw…
The dancers bounce and glide to the familiar holiday music. Smiles play out on their faces as they rehearse for their performance in a space t…
Officials expect to close many of the forest roads throughout the Coconino National Forest on Tuesday with the arrival of winter weather.
In 2016, Scott Smith had a decision to make while running the Olympic Marathon Trials.
The remains of a man were found by ranchers in a rural area of Coconino County in January.