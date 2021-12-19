3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $816,544

Amazing cul-de-sac location with large greenbelt in Boulder Pointe. Gorgeous single level home in Boulder Pointe with log wood accent interiors, 4 bedrooms plus a dedicated home office. Stunning living room with hard wood oak floors, vaulted ceilings and wood burning stove with stone accents. Kitchen is stunning with large island, stainless appliances and ample storage. Primary bedroom is spacious with cozy gas fireplace and private access to the deck, primary en-suite has tile wrapped shower and soaking tub. 3 additional bedrooms one with private bath. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing on the large covered deck or take a soak in the hot tub. This home with peak views and bordering a large green belt tract is not to be missed, it will check all the must haves on your list.