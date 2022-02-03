One of a kind property, check out this diamond in the pines. Fully Remodeled with Ultra High End Finishes. Carrera marble showers, floor to ceiling custom cabinets, waterfall edge kitchen breakfast bar, blackout shades in mater bedroom, the list goes on and on (see the full upgrade list under documents). Single Level, ton of storage. 9ft. soaring ceilings, 8ft. doors. New appliances and all new fixtures. Fresh Interior Paint and water-proof Luxury Vinyl placed at a 45 degree angle for unique design feel. Tons of LED can lighting with dimmer's and 2 car attached garage. New 20' redwood back deck and fully enclosed front porch. Desert Mountain Turf Landscaping and good size backyard. Perfect Lock and Leave 2nd home. Hard to come by flat, south facing driveway - snow melts quick in winter Attached are the CC&Rs for The Retreat at Ponderosa Trails, Unit 8. The Association does not currently have restrictions on short term rentals but is considering pursuing an amendment to the CC&Rs.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $809,000
