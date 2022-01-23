3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $809,000

One of a kind property. Check out this diamond in the pines. Fully Remodeled with High End Finishes. Carrera marble showers, floor to ceiling custom cabinets, waterfall edge kitchen breakfast bar, blackout shades in mater bedroom, the list goes on and on (see the full upgrade list under documents). Single Level, ton of storage. 9ft. soaring ceilings, 8ft. doors. New appliances and all new fixtures. Fresh Interior Paint and water-proof Luxury Vinyl placed at a 45 degree angle for unique design feel. Tons of LED can lighting w/dimmer's and 2 car attached garage. New 20' redwood back deck and fully enclosed front porch. Desert Mountain Turf Landscaping and good size backyard. Perfect Lock and Leave 2nd home. Hard to come by flat, south facing driveway - snow melts quick in winter. Owner/agent