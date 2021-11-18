This is an AMAZING horse property tucked back in the highly desirable Timberline area. Enjoy views of the famous San Francisco Peaks and sip your coffee while gazing at the beautiful soaring Ponderosa Pine Trees on a massive 5-acre horse property with endless riding trails! This is a split floor plan with true wood floors, tongue and grove ceilings, upgraded gourmet kitchen, large open wood windows, 3 newly constructed composite decks. The horse amenities include a custom 1296sf Barnmaster, with 3 full stalls, a large shed and 4-rail fencing. Ride your horse from the barn to miles of Forest Service lands and endless trails.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $800,000
