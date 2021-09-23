 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $800,000

Rare single level home on one of the largest lots in Amberwood. Yes, it does need updating, but the home is solidly built by San Juan Construction. With a little TLC this home could be one of the finest in Amberwood. 3 bdrms/2 baths, formal Dining Rm, a huge office with built in book shelves, spacious LR with built in book shelves and a gas log fireplace. Primary bedroom with 2 walk in closets and an en suite with dual vanities & separate tub and shower. Spacious Kitchen with a lovely breakfast nook over looking that fabulous backyard. The backyard is extraordinary with lots of trees and the landscaping possibilities are endless. 2 car oversized garage features a lift for wheel chair access or just to make it easy when carrying an arm load of groceries. Roof is approx. 2 yrs old

