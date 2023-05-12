Welcome to Flagstaff Urban, the perfect description for this unique townhome community in the heart of Flagstaff. Flagstaff urban means modern, lock and leave homes directly on the urban trail, walking distance to both downtown Flagstaff and beautiful Buffalo Park. Fabulous! Do you want to feel like you are in the trees yet have easy access to all of Flagstaff's amenities? This is it. Enter into the open kitchen and greatroom with large picture windows in the treetops. Magical. The primary is on the main, allowing for easy single level living. With a spacious family room, two bedrooms and an oversized storage room on the lower level, there is room to live, play and entertain. The front yard has a fence for your dog, and a garden! This is perfect as a primary or second home.