Turn key and ready for its new owners! Located in the Ponderosa Pines, Mountainaire is the perfect balance of romantic seclusion while also being just minutes to downtown Flagstaff. This practically brand new home was professionally designed and furnished for the most discerning eye. The open floor plan, high ceilings (16.5 feet!), and 270 sf loft showcase the stunning views through the many picture windows. Off the living room is a huge, elevated 26' x 9' deck with custom laser-cut Aspen tree railing and is the perfect perch for your morning coffee or weekend BBQs. Luxury hardwood flooring and tile, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry and fixtures are just a few of the many upgrades this home offers. A must see!!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $799,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is looking into an incident involving a suspicious death, according to a pres…
Watch now: Officer-involved shooting near Flagstaff Mall followed by road closures, ongoing investigation
A 51-year-old Missouri man, Donald Wayne Henry, is dead following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning across from the Flagstaff Mall.
Monsoons over northern Arizona brought nearly twice as much precipitation as usual last month, according to a recent climate summary released …
Nuclear, natural gas and new tech: How Arizona’s largest energy provider aims to go carbon-free by 2050
During a recent conference in Flagstaff, Ted Geisler, president of Arizona Public Service (APS), spoke to community representatives about the …
For several years, I watched runners start and finish the Imogene Pass Run connecting Ouray and Telluride via a 13,000-foot mountain pass.
Earlier this year when a home went on the market it was under contract within a couple of days. Sometimes there were back-to-back showings, an…
I am so tired of hearing the Republicans -- again and again -- repeat the phony claim that “Biden’s reckless deficit spending caused inflation.”
Flagstaff mayoral and city council candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week's qu…
Coconino County has just finalized the ballot text for Proposition 445, which will extend the current half-cent jail tax for an additional 25 years.