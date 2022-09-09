 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $799,999

Turn key and ready for its new owners! Located in the Ponderosa Pines, Mountainaire is the perfect balance of romantic seclusion while also being just minutes to downtown Flagstaff. This practically brand new home was professionally designed and furnished for the most discerning eye. The open floor plan, high ceilings (16.5 feet!), and 270 sf loft showcase the stunning views through the many picture windows. Off the living room is a huge, elevated 26' x 9' deck with custom laser-cut Aspen tree railing and is the perfect perch for your morning coffee or weekend BBQs. Luxury hardwood flooring and tile, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry and fixtures are just a few of the many upgrades this home offers. A must see!!

