3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $799,000

This is the log cabin in the woods you have been dreaming about! This property is fully fenced with a gate and sits back off the road nestled in the tall Ponderosa Pines. Enjoy a cool beverage on the wrap around porch. There is an additional balcony off the primary bedroom with views of the San Fransico Peaks. This 3 bedroom cabin has a huge loft, open floor plan, seperate laundry room and plenty of storage. New laminate flooring in the living room. There is an oversized 2 car detached garage with a large storage bumpout. The location is ideal, just at the edge of town but only minutes from the grocery store, restaurants, downtown and snowbowl is 40 minutes away. Hiking, biking and horse riding trails in the area. Washer non working does not convey. Fridge and dryer can stay.