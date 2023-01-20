Live the Good Life! With this property you can offset your Mortgage! The detached guest house averages $2000 a month currently in short term rentals. It is 600 Sqft, Sep Bedroom suite, Open Kitchen, Private front yard!. Meanwhile you can live in the Main private home; its a. beautiful single story. W/ Open Kitchen Dining, Large master Suite, split floor plan! Energy Efficient home!! Including foam insulated walls. Has all the bells and whistles, Granite counter tops wood tile flooring. Location, location Location!! right near the urban trail. Just minutes from downtown, and all shopping!! Spend your evenings in the private back yard with the custom built fire place and patio sit on front and enjoy this family friendly neighborhood. (LISTING AGENT RELATED TO SELLER)
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $794,999
