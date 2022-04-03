3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $789,000

This Continental Country Club 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath gem has it all.. Light, mountain views, natural stone, Central AC, hardwood floors and tongue and groove vaulted ceilings with open beams. Majestic double door entry and interior glass doors with skylight. Newer kitchen appliances, with new stainless sink and faucet, track lighting. Upgraded LED recessed lighting throughout. Spacious main level primary bedroom with entry to sun room, tile surround shower with glass brick.Upstairs loft with inspiring mountain views, and a light filled bonus room.Potential upstairs office or bedroom. Lots of storage. Oversized 2 car garage with keyless entry. One of Sellers is a licensed real estate agent in AZ. Minimum 30 day rentals .See HOA link below https://continentalflagstaff.com/membership