3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $783,000

This home has been so well cared for and updated in so many ways- brand new roof, brand new exterior paint job, while the interior was painted just a few years ago. While inside, enter into vaulted ceiling living room with great light and windows galore. Primary bedroom on one side and 2 other bedrooms beyond the kitchen. Kitchen appliances just a few years young while having granite countertops. 2 car garage with additional workshop, too.

