3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $780,000

Rare find in coveted Walnut Ridge Estates - recently updated, single level, split floor plan home with 3 bedrooms plus an office space that could be converted to a 4th bedroom. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and opens to a great room with fireplace to keep you warm and cozy during the winter months. Large primary bedroom with luxury ensuite bath. Oversized 2-car garage with storage and a bump out area that would be an ideal workout space or workshop. Plus, tall ceilings, AC, lots of windows for natural lighting and a huge backyard to enjoy outdoor living and entertaining. Close to duck ponds and a system of trails in a preserved recreation area - walk, run or mountain bike - tons of outdoor activities in the area. This beautiful home is a must see today.

