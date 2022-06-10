3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $775,000

Gorgeous luxury townhouse backing the green belt in the highly desired Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this home has been immaculately maintained with upgrades at every turn. Enjoy the 3 outdoor living spaces or step inside to the air conditioned natural-light filled rooms with their 10' ceilings and high-end finishings throughout. The entertainer's dream kitchen with storage galore, under cabinet and inside cabinet lighting plus matching chandelier style ceiling fans and dimmers throughout will keep you smiling as you picture yourself living in this charming home. The lowest level of the home is a dream primary suite with both indoor and outdoor living spaces, an expansive closet, double-vanity sinks, garden tub with separate shower, fireplace and a sitting area while the top floor has the 2