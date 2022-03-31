Gorgeously updated single-level home on a quiet corner of University Heights. Forested, spacious lot with mature landscaping, private backyard, garden beds, and greenhouse. Refinished deck with room for all of your outdoor entertaining needs. Bright and open kitchen with all new appliances. Two large living areas plus a dining room and library with potential as a third bedroom. All bathrooms have been updated to fit the modern feel of the home, including a walk-in double shower. Oversized garage includes added bay for storage/gym/workshop and access to large attic. Ample parking for guests on a pull-through driveway. Walk to University Highlands Park and De Miguel Elementary. A home you do not want to miss! Currently looking for strong backup offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $775,000
