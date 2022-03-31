3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $765,000

This charming single level home sits on 2.41 acres and has stunning peak views. The home offers 2186 sqft, a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a family room/office space and air conditioning! The floor plan is open, spacious and has lovely natural light throughout. Both the kitchen and dining room have picturesque views of the mountains. The large living room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and access to the fully fenced back yard. In addition to the attached 2 car garage there is a detached 2400 sqft garage just feet from the backdoor. The heated garage is perfect for a workshop, RV storage, parking, etc. It has a 12'' overhead door, utilities, a half bath with a separate septic system and an 1100 sqft mezzanine. The possibilities are truly endless!