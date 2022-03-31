 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $765,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $765,000

This charming single level home sits on 2.41 acres and has stunning peak views. The home offers 2186 sqft, a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a family room/office space and air conditioning! The floor plan is open, spacious and has lovely natural light throughout. Both the kitchen and dining room have picturesque views of the mountains. The large living room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and access to the fully fenced back yard. In addition to the attached 2 car garage there is a detached 2400 sqft garage just feet from the backdoor. The heated garage is perfect for a workshop, RV storage, parking, etc. It has a 12'' overhead door, utilities, a half bath with a separate septic system and an 1100 sqft mezzanine. The possibilities are truly endless!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)