This charming single level home sits on 2.41 acres and has stunning peak views. The home offers 2186 sqft, a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a family room/office space and air conditioning! The floor plan is open, spacious and has lovely natural light throughout. Both the kitchen and dining room have picturesque views of the mountains. The large living room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and access to the fully fenced back yard. In addition to the attached 2 car garage there is a detached 2400 sqft garage just feet from the backdoor. The heated garage is perfect for a workshop, RV storage, parking, etc. It has a 12'' overhead door, utilities, a half bath with a separate septic system and an 1100 sqft mezzanine. The possibilities are truly endless!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $765,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were briefly closed Tuesday after officials say a semi-truck fatally struck a person in a sleeping bag in…
It's about to get even harder to get through Oak Creek Canyon.
Flagstaff's own Crystal Magic will be featured on the Travel Channel's "The Dead Files."
A 25-year-old woman was struck and killed by a train in downtown Flagstaff Sunday night, police said.
The 26-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting another man in downtown Flagstaff Sunday is claiming self-defense, according to court records.
Someone passed out at a bus station. A person screaming at passersby. Another caught in the midst of a mental health crisis.
Officials of Grand Canyon National Park said Friday that a woman has died on the Colorado River.
PHOENIX -- A little more than six months after Arizona passed 1 million reported cases of COVID-19, the state is approaching 2 million. Althou…
If you find yourself walking through the woods around Flagstaff, you might notice what looks like spider webs coating the forest floor. In fac…
WINSLOW (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was struck several times by vehicles on Interstate 40 near Winslow and died.