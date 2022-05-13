Beautiful Contemporary Capstone Home in West Flagstaff's Timber Sky Community. Home Features: Large windows, Gas fireplace, Eat-in kitchen, Kitchen island, Upgraded gray wood 42'' cabinets with soft close doors/drawers, Quartz counters, Pantry, Large paved patio, Gazebo, Fully-fenced backyard, Drip system for front & backyards, New landscaping, Lap & Vertical LP Siding, Upgraded tile in the showers, Extra insulation, Garage Floor Coating with Granite Polyaspartic, 220V Outlet in garage for electric autos, Custom blinds throughout, Ring doorbell & so much more! Furniture available for purchase if interested as well as other items used for vacation rental purposes. Close to Flagstaff's restaurants, breweries, downtown, NAU, Snow Bowl & 45 minutes to Sedona. Bike and Hike trails start here!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $764,999
