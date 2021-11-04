 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $750,000

The Amberwood lifestyle awaits! www.841LoneOak.com On a quarter acre lot, this 1933 sqft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 10-foot ceilings throughout. The great room boasts a newly updated gas fireplace, clerestory windows and access to a private covered patio with mountain and sunset views. In the kitchen, don't miss the newer luxury granite countertops, new GE dishwasher, pull out cabinet storage, dual skylights and unique breakfast nook. The spacious primary suite boasts an extensive walk-in closet with separate dressing room with built-in cabinets and walkout access to its own covered patio. The front and back yards are complete with low-maintenance landscaping and native plants. Deer and elk

