3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $749,999

Backing Cherry Hill, this urban treehouse is tucked into the hillside and situated just steps from the Urban Trail System, Downtown Flagstaff, A+ schools, Buffalo Park and FMC. This luxury lock and leave is truly located in the center of it all.Enjoy all the entertainment areas downstairs and capitalize on every moment of Mt. Elden views and privacy upstairs.This home has custom closets, window treatments, dual zone heating, AC, RO system and recirculating hot water. It also has one of the most beautiful backyards in the community. The extensive paver patio and surrounding space provides room for dining, seating, and gardening. Additional privacy is courtesy of Switzer Canyon's red rock walls that also is a favorite spot for deer and other wildlife. Closing to be after 04/21/22. Offers to be reviewed Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer before 03/01/2022.

