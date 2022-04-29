 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $749,000

Paradise in the Pines awaits you! Once you enter through the front door, you will know you've arrived home. This stunning home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a potential 4th bedroom or office space. The primary bedroom is on the main level and the additional 2 bedrooms are on the second floor, making split living a dream. The home features a beautiful and upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find one of the best lofts you have seen. The loft overlooks the lower living quarters and features a stunning banister to allow for maximum natural light. The backyard space is one of the largest ones in the area and features beautiful grass, a sand fire pit, and is fully fenced. The home is equipped with AC for optimal comfort

This family lost everything in the Tunnel Fire. Now they say they know what’s really important.

“I woke up and the house was filled with smoke,” Heather said. The first thing she did was text her husband. Then they got on the internet and found that their neighborhood had been told to get “Set,” by the Coconino County Sheriff’s office. The next step would be “Go” — evacuate your homes. She had not heard any order for “Ready,” but that didn’t matter now. A fire was coming.

