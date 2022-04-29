3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $749,000

Paradise in the Pines awaits you! Once you enter through the front door, you will know you've arrived home. This stunning home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a potential 4th bedroom or office space. The primary bedroom is on the main level and the additional 2 bedrooms are on the second floor, making split living a dream. The home features a beautiful and upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find one of the best lofts you have seen. The loft overlooks the lower living quarters and features a stunning banister to allow for maximum natural light. The backyard space is one of the largest ones in the area and features beautiful grass, a sand fire pit, and is fully fenced. The home is equipped with AC for optimal comfort