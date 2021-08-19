3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $739,000

Bring your four-legged family members and all your toys to your move-in ready home! Beautiful views from every window and every inch of this 5.26-acre lot with mature trees. NOT in a flood area! Multiple outbuildings for your animals and your toys including a 2-stall barn, 4 stall oversize car port, a 28 X 28 insulated shop with garage door, and a storage shed/playhouse conveniently located right off the back deck. Lots of storage cabinets in both the 2-car garage and the shop. Corral and arena, and best of all direct access to the forest right through your back gate for riding and hiking (and just far enough away as to not be a fire danger). Relax, enjoy the quiet serene setting, the wildlife and enjoy the views on your beautiful front porch or back deck (both are Trex).