 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $729,900

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $729,900

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $729,900

SINGLE LEVEL in the Continental Country Club. 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1/4 acre lot, Beautiful backyard for entertaining. Updated Flooring,Vaulted Ceilings & Clerestory windows in Great Room. Family room with wood stove. Super quiet location, mature neighborhood, no trains or freeway noise. Nominal HOA fees and currently NO Airbnb restrictions.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Little Bit
Local

Pet of the Week: Little Bit

It is inevitable that with a busy summer of puppies & kittens, senior shelter animals are often forgotten or overlooked. However, we are h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)