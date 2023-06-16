Better than new - All the custom designer touches are already here! This new home offers light & bright country living at a discount. Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, kitchen island and lots of storage provide endless opportunities for family gatherings and entertaining. Large Rooms, Central AC, 1+ Acre Lot, Views + more. Come see this elegant custom home and all that it offers!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $729,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last week, the city-owned warehouse at the corner of Milton and Phoenix was demolished, making room for Phase 1 of Mountain Line’s new downtow…
A sea of rainbows: Flagstaff’s first Pride parade marks promising future for Northern Arizona Pride Association
There’s a word Deb Taylor uses often when describing Flagstaff Pride: evolving.
Two motorists were killed in a head-on collision Thursday evening on Lake Mary Road.
Several FUSD schools will be getting new principals for the 2023-2024 school year.
Forest managers plan to begin prescribed burns on 1,332 acres about 11 miles northwest of Flagstaff this week.