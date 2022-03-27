 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $729,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $729,000

Stunning mountain views abound and are perfectly captured. This newer home boasts extra large garage,open split floor plan and custom builder finishes. Granite counters hickory soft close cabinets,vaulted entry and extra wide doors are a few of the upgrades.Four stall horse barn with two holdingareas with solid block wall enclosing three sides of property then crossed fenced and gated. Set up for RV with cover.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)