3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $725,900

Your low maintenance and fully upgraded oasis in the the Pines awaits you here at Presidio in beautiful Flagstaff, AZ! Come take a look at this basically new, lightly lived in, single owner home. Pride of ownership shines throughout. Enjoy the ease of smart home upgrades (2 thermostats, light switches, garage, and more) compatible with Apple Home, Alexa and Google Assist and more. Recently upgraded dual zone keeps upstairs and downstairs at your perfect desired temperature all year long. Seller has invested over $20,000 in upgrades since close of escrow in May 2021. The oversized garage comes complete with custom cabinets for amazing additional storage! The garage is also equipped with a Tesla charger! This premium lot gives you the privacy and enjoyment of HOA greenspace tall Ponderosas!