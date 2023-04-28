This home is probably the best combination of upgrades, features, floor plan & location in community. Zero Energy ready home on Flagstaff's westside. Single level great room floor plan, 3 BD/2 BA floor plan, with custom cabinet built out 2-car garage w/epoxy flooring. Vinyl plank flooring, upgraded to 10' ceilings, 42' soft close cabinets, Plantation shutters, granite counter tops thru out, gas FP, Air conditioning & ADT alarm system. Energy saver with spray foam insulation, 95% efficient furnace, on demand tankless water heater, prewired for solar, energy star appliance's & low VOC paint. Outside, the premium lot backs to forest w/expansive views, professional landscaping, remote awning, close to NAU, downtown, shops & amenities, hiking trails and more. Do not delay, this is special.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Flagstaff has found itself without recycling services suddenly.
New RVs and campers now fill a building that once held Camping World in Bellemont.
This week's High Country Running column.
Claim denied: Planning and Zoning cites concern over sustainability, funding in new hospital project
Planning and Zoning Commission is not entirely backing new the hospital project.
Residents take to the water kayaking the normally dry wash.