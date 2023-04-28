This home is probably the best combination of upgrades, features, floor plan & location in community. Zero Energy ready home on Flagstaff's westside. Single level great room floor plan, 3 BD/2 BA floor plan, with custom cabinet built out 2-car garage w/epoxy flooring. Vinyl plank flooring, upgraded to 10' ceilings, 42' soft close cabinets, Plantation shutters, granite counter tops thru out, gas FP, Air conditioning & ADT alarm system. Energy saver with spray foam insulation, 95% efficient furnace, on demand tankless water heater, prewired for solar, energy star appliance's & low VOC paint. Outside, the premium lot backs to forest w/expansive views, professional landscaping, remote awning, close to NAU, downtown, shops & amenities, hiking trails and more. Do not delay, this is special.