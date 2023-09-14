Welcome to your dream home; where luxury living meets the tranquility of nature. Absolutely beautiful updated 3 bed/3.5 bath townhome with a basement, nestled gracefully at the end of hole #5 in Continental Country Club! Spanning an impressive 2,206 sq ft, this home boasts a thoughtfully designed floor plan that maximizes space. Upon entering the home you'll discover a world of style, with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and breathtaking views! Step out onto one of the two decks for a front row seat to hole #5. As part of the Continental Country Club community, you'll have access to an array of amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness facilities, pickleball courts, and much more. Embrace an active lifestyle or simply savor the peaceful ambiance of this exceptiona
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $725,000
