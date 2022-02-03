3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $725,000

This 2,336 square foot luxury townhome is located on a private cul de sac street in Pinnacle Pines. The home features an open kitchen with chiseled edge granite countertops, raised panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, under mount lighting and a warm great room that spills out to a generous wood deck to allow for mountain views. Buyers will appreciate the upgraded window treatments, hardwood floors, two stone fireplaces, garden tub and much more. The oversized backyard is an entertainer's delight; brimming with colorful trees, bushes and plants. The professional landscaped yard also showcases a flagstone patio and tiered landscaping. In addition to the 2 year old AC system, this home has storage cabinets in the garage and a flat driveway. Pinnacle Pines allows for short term rentals Make sure you note the beautiful trails that have access points from this community. Pinnacle Pines is close to shopping, dining and the best Flagstaff has to offer.