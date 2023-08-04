Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Pinnacle Pines, Flagstaff AZ! This exquisite 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence boasts breathtaking mountain views of the majestic San Francisco Peaks and is nestled among the tall, serene Ponderosa Pines, providing an immediate sense of tranquility and peace.The location is truly unbeatable, with the national forest situated directly across the street, offering a convenient path right from your front door. Imagine starting your day with a refreshing walk amidst nature's beauty. The abundance of windows floods the house with natural light, allowing you to immerse yourself in the stunning views from every corner, making you feel like you're always connected to the outdoors. Privacy is paramount in this multi-level gem, providing secluded spaces
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $719,000
