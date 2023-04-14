Looking for a stunning home in Flagstaff that combines modern luxury with natural beauty? Look no further than this Pinnacle Pines home nestled in the heart of one of Flagstaff's most desirable neighborhoods. With 1925 square feet of living space, this home offers plenty of room to spread out and relax. You'll love the open floor plan that seamlessly blends the kitchen, dining, and living room. Step through the doors onto the covered patio and enjoy the Ponderosa Pines and peaceful open space behind the home. The Primary Suite has wonderful privacy located on the upper level with two additional guest bedrooms each on their own floor with full bathrooms.