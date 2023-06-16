Luxury town-home by Capstone Homes. Pinnacle Pines is across the street from Pine Canyon and 2-miles south of historic downtown Flagstaff! This 2337 sq. ft, features 3-bedrooms plus loft, 3-baths and a 2 car garage. Top quality construction with 2x6 framing, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring, 18x18 tile. Brand NEW high end carpet and was freshly painted prior to listing! Looking for a place in the pines? This is it! Hiking trails out your front door! And the community is located 1-block from the Fisher Point Trail head.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $710,000
