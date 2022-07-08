Beautifully maintained Presidio home in a great location within the subdivision. Living spaces on the main floor, with 3 bedroom plus a loft on the second story. Central AC. Beautiful upgraded wood flooring throughout, with tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry. Primary suite has large walk in closet, barn door entrance to bathroom, separated dual sink vanities, plus oversized shower. The loft makes for a perfect office, TV room, or den. Across from guest parking and pocket park, backing to greenbelt and Ponderosa Pines in the RV park. Would make a fantastic short term rental. Also close to NAU, Downtown Flagstaff, and hiking/biking trails. Open House scheduled for Sat 6/25. Private showing available prior to open house. Home is tenant occupied through 3/31/23
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year, the Flagstaff Fourth of July parade enjoyed an idyllic summer morning. Recent rains had washed the brick buildings clean and watere…
The 26,000-acre Pipeline Fire burned across multiple watersheds within the San Francisco Peaks, escalating the threat of post-fire flooding fo…
Officials at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport say United Airlines plans to suspend service to the northern Arizona airport starting Oct. 30 and will …
Extended drought and fire risk throughout the Southwest motivated the City of Flagstaff to say goodbye to a popular tradition this Fourth of July.
Hundreds of people ran the streets of Downtown Flagstaff on Monday morning, and even more lined up to watch, as part of the 4th of July Flagst…
Amid concerns of negative impacts to water quality and unbalanced investments, Flagstaff City Council gave direction on Tuesday to move ahead…
As an early monsoon season settles in, flood mitigation projects downstream of the Museum Fire burn scar are nearing completion -- not a day t…
Residents on the Forest Highlands golf course had been watching the strange behavior of a young bald eagle when they decided to call Arizona G…
Officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.
Marc Willis Townsend