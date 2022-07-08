3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $700,000

Beautifully maintained Presidio home in a great location within the subdivision. Living spaces on the main floor, with 3 bedroom plus a loft on the second story. Central AC. Beautiful upgraded wood flooring throughout, with tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry. Primary suite has large walk in closet, barn door entrance to bathroom, separated dual sink vanities, plus oversized shower. The loft makes for a perfect office, TV room, or den. Across from guest parking and pocket park, backing to greenbelt and Ponderosa Pines in the RV park. Would make a fantastic short term rental. Also close to NAU, Downtown Flagstaff, and hiking/biking trails. Open House scheduled for Sat 6/25. Private showing available prior to open house. Home is tenant occupied through 3/31/23