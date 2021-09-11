Wanting wide open spaces and the most amazing views? Then this Gorgeous Mountain Home on 2.5 acres is just right for you. Living space has vaulted ceilings and pellet stove. Custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom with en-suite on the main floor. 2 additional bedrooms and bath. The upstairs family room is an awesome space with a stone gas fireplace, views of the peaks and a bar ready to entertain. Full bathroom upstairs. There is a large hot-tub on the wrap around trex deck with views of the mountain and the stars, perfect for those Flagstaff nights, Attached mudroom that is full of storage. Additional amenities include: owned solar panels, hot water boiler, radiant heat, covered back patio,and heated work shop in the extra large garage
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $700,000
