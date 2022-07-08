3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,999

This professionally appointed, immaculate property is ALSO A VERY SUCCESSFUL AIRBNB. The residence is less than two years old and looks brand new. Buyers have an established business at hand if they choose to continue the airbnb; it is a Flagstaff favorite. In addition to the open floor plan are spacious bedrooms, a large office, fantastic kitchen and living room with upgraded features. The outdoor entertainment areas are unrivaled. Decks, patios and BBQ area will allow those to gather anytime of year and enjoy Flagstaff's seasons. Buyers will love this home with mountain views, close to the dog park, playgrounds and trails! Every Miramonte upgrade makes this showcase home exceptional. Photos Coming Soon.