3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,000

What an amazing opportunity to own another AXXO new home so close to downtown! The builder AXXO Homes also included a refrigerator in this one. Immediately you will notice the attention to detail AXXO takes in all their homes. Fully fenced backyard for BBQ night and pets. A large loft upstairs could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom. Oversized garage with electric car plug-in, and solar ready. This home has quartz countertops, custom tile bathtub and master shower surrounds as standard, durable plywood cabinetry with soft close hinges, upgraded ceiling fans in all rooms, waterproof luxury vinyl floors, LED lighting, and so much more. Taxes to be reassessed based off new build