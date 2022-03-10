What an amazing opportunity to own another AXXO new home so close to downtown! The builder AXXO Homes also included a refrigerator in this one. Immediately you will notice the attention to detail AXXO takes in all their homes. Fully fenced backyard for BBQ night and pets. A large loft upstairs could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom. Oversized garage with electric car plug-in, and solar ready. This home has quartz countertops, custom tile bathtub and master shower surrounds as standard, durable plywood cabinetry with soft close hinges, upgraded ceiling fans in all rooms, waterproof luxury vinyl floors, LED lighting, and so much more. Taxes to be reassessed based off new build
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Life isn't worth losing for a cool Instagram picture,' says hiker who called Coconino County Search and Rescue twice in two days
Vasto, an “independent contractor” and self-described “experienced hiker,” was visiting Phoenix on business when he decided that he would attempt to summit Humphrey’s Peak in Flagstaff.
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
Dr. David Yang placed his own dental implant last week, using his practice’s latest piece of technology, the Yomi Robotic System.
Hopi Quechan artist to sell at prestigious Heard Museum market this weekend after life-altering injury.
A Flagstaff man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for shooting his friend and attempting to make his death look like a suicide in 2020.
A growing number of real estate companies are advertising themselves to people on the right, saying they can take them out of liberal cities and find them homes in places like rural Idaho.
In its March 8 meeting, Flagstaff Unified School District's board moved to approve the appointment of Libby Miller to the full-time position a…
On March 10, U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced The Rural Pro…
Police said three teens are in critical condition.