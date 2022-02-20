Here's an opportunity to be in one of Flagstaff's most beloved neighborhoods ... Cherry Hill. Just a hop skip and jump and you're in the great vibe of downtown Flagstaff! This neighborhood and this home are the perfect place to set roots here in Flagstaff! Remember it's all about the location location location! Lovingly cared for home with modern upgrades like low E Thermal vinyl double pane windows, instant hot water heater, metal roof, central air & an area under the home for storage! The backyard is multi tiered with plants that thrive here in the high country. Great entertaining space & fenced backyard! Oversized city lot with a flagstone open patio! Oversized garage with work shop area and slop sink. No HOA YAY and low property taxes too!! Y'all know this one will go fast.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,000
